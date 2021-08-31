It was a very close game that could have gone either way, but in the end the Austin Black Bears came through at the crucial moments for a 17-13 victory Friday over rival Decatur. “They made the big plays tonight,” Decatur head coach Jere Adcock said.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.