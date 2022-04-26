The first round of the baseball playoffs finished with mixed outcomes for area teams. Some, like Decatur Heritage, advanced to the second round. Others saw their seasons end, even if their losses, as in the case of Falkville, were by the narrowest of margins. Spring Garden defeated Falkville 11-10 in each game of a doubleheader Friday.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
(0) comments
