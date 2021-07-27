Calhoun Theatre and the Athenian Players presented their joint production of the musical "Something Rotten" during four sold-out shows over the weekend. As one member of the audience put it after the Sunday matinee, "our jaws and cheeks are still sore from all the laughter and our feet can't stop tapping along with the songs."
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
