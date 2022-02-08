Thirty-two students competed in the 2021-2022 Morgan County Spelling Bee on Thursday at Central Baptist Church. The winner, Austin Middle's Deep Patel, advances to the state level and will compete at the University of Alabama at Birmingham on March 26.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
