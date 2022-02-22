Decatur High School students got onstage Thursday to compete in the school's talent show. Kamiyah Fields won with her rendition of "My Funny Valentine." Shawn Hubbard and Sam Steele's performance of their original rap "Rat" earned them not only second place overall, but also the students' choice award. Charley Smith came in third with "Jealous."
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
