Athens High School hosted 20 games last week, featuring five local boys' teams and 10 teams overall for the 2019 Pepsi Challenge. The tournament, which is held annually, took place at Decatur High School last year. More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
