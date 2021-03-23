Sunny skies and mild temperatures greeted the first day of spring on Saturday, but signs of its impending arrival had been abundant this month. There were early tulip tree flowers, blooming Bradford pear trees and people practicing their favorite outdoor activities.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- 2 detained in stolen vehicle
- 9 dogs removed in Southwest Decatur; tethering ordinance to be discussed
- Workers difficult to find for all range of positions
- Social Security and Medicare may experience their own COVID-19 side effects, experts say
- Hartselle High junior advances in 'American Idol' competition
- David Britnell Cauthen
- Council narrows residency requirements for department heads
- Decatur Morgan Hospital taking vaccines to the people
- Lawrence commissioner Hargrove killed in 2-vehicle accident
- 4 motorists rescued, roads closed in drenched southern Morgan County
Images
Videos
Commented
- Jackson calls for Pepper to resign over racially insensitive 2018 post (7)
- Council not joining Jackson’s call for Pepper's resignation (5)
- Editorial: Council should enforce residency requirement (4)
- Pepper: 'Extremely sorry' for racially insensitive post in 2018 (3)
- Construction of overpass set to start Monday (3)
- Decatur Morgan Hospital taking vaccines to the people (2)
- Lottery bill falls short — again (2)
- Tianeptine ban just restarts the clock (2)
- Editorial: Open government is good government (2)
- Decatur police: Every neighborhood has drugs (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.