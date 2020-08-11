After a three-month wait, Calhoun Community College's spring 2020 graduates were able to participate in ceremonies commemorating their achievements on Friday. The nursing program held its traditional candlelight and pinning ceremony in the morning, and graduation was in the evening. Due to the pandemic, there were no guests at either event, which were streamed live over the internet.
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
