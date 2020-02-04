Trash for Carnegie
Carnegie Carnival Queen and Prince candidates Marley Schmid and Jack Orr organized a cleanup of Dry Branch Creek that took place Saturday. The effort had a double goal. Besides the obvious benefit of getting rid of the trash that litters the creek's banks, different sponsors pledged various amounts of money per pound of trash collected to benefit the Carnegie Visual Arts Center. According to the organizers, volunteers collected around 1,700 pounds of trash and 500 pounds of recyclables.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More photos and a video at www.decaturdaily.com
