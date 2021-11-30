Turkey Trot
The Turkey Trot through downtown Decatur on Thursday morning gave runners a chance to celebrate Thanksgiving and burn extra calories before their big meal. The event benefiting the United Way of Morgan County included 5-kilometer and 1-mile distances. The 5K also had an optional Crossfit Challenge in which runners stopped at stations along the course to perform various exercises.
Photos by Bruce McLellan/Decatur Daily.
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
