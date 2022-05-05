Local farmers say they're adapting to dramatic increases in fertilizer prices by reconsidering what crops they plant, ordering smaller amounts of fertilizer and raising prices on fruits and vegetables.
Larry LouAllen, owner of LouAllen Farms in Moulton, said he has raised the price of his strawberries by more than 10%. He said he will also have to readjust prices for other fruits and vegetables.
“The price of fertilizer has doubled,” LouAllen said. “We’re probably going to have to adjust prices on our corn as well; it takes a lot of nitrogen on it.”
According to AgNet Media, nitrogen fertilizer prices are 95 cents per pound this year, up from 50 cents in 2020. This planting season, LouAllen said, he is planting crops that do not require a lot of nitrogen to grow.
“I’m going to have to plant more beans and peas,” LouAllen said. “We’re getting ready to plant our summer crop too, watermelons and cantaloupes. Those fruits require very little nitrogen.”
LouAllen said it shocks him to see fertilizer prices increase like they have.
“I don’t think that (the prices) have ever been up this rapid,” LouAllen said. “We’ve seen a time in the 1970s and 1980s where it would accelerate some but not to the point where we’re at today.”
LouAllen said he can no longer purchase fertilizer in bulk because of the prices and is instead purchasing “about exactly what we’re going to need.”
LouAllen has more laborers on his farm this year for planting season and says that's beneficial because he will be able to plant more crops than he did last year, but it will be at a greater expense.
Falkville farmer Robert Champion said he is also having to order smaller amounts of fertilizer and is applying it to his crops by hand to pinpoint its placement and use less than he would by broadcasting it — distributing it across the field.
“Last year, I put out close to 15 tons of fertilizer. This year, I’m cutting back to using about five or six tons,” Champion said. “Putting it out by hand is a lot more time consuming. It’s not fun, but we have to do what we have to do; it’s how I make my living.”
Champion said it takes a full day’s work for he and his workers, consisting of all family members, to distribute fertilizer by hand. Even though labor is more intensive this year, he said he will still plant the same number of crops he usually does.
“If you broadcast it, it only takes two or three hours,” Champion said. “It’s where you go and spread it in the field and then you mix it in and then you start planting. Now we have to plant and then go in there by hand and put (fertilizer) on top of the row instead of the whole field.”
Supply chain issues compounded with the war in Ukraine have resulted in the current prices for fertilizer, which is over $900 a ton, up from $400 a ton in previous years. Russia is the world’s largest exporter of fertilizer, producing 23% of ammonia exports, 14% of urea exports, 10% of processed phosphate exports and 21% of potash exports.
Bradley Hopkins, manager of Morgan Farmers Co-Op Inc. in Hartselle, said his business has sold half the amount of fertilizer this year compared to 2021 and previous years.
“You look at labor costs, shipping issues … all of that has just made a huge snowball and has been very detrimental,” Hopkins said.
Britt Christopher, manager of Limestone Farmers Co-Op in Athens, said he has sold almost 30% less fertilizer this year than previous years, but said his operation did not purchase as much as in previous years.
"We expected this," Christopher said. "Coming into the spring season with the prices and talking to farmers, we expected our sales to be down somewhat."
Christopher said there might be a price reduction in fertilizer toward the end of spring if farmers continue to use less.
"It might be later in the season as suppliers are trying to rid themselves of product that they have left over," Christopher said.
Hopkins said while farmers can still plant their usual number of crops, their harvest will be costlier because of the price of chemicals and fertilizer.
“(Farmers) can cut corners here and there, but they’re not going to get as high quality of a crop or make as many bushels per acre,” Hopkins said. “Really, they’re at a Catch-22 right now."
He said a farmer might have spent from $9,000 to $10,000 last year on fertilizer for 150 acres of corn. "Now you’re going to spend like $40,000.”
Hopkins said the spike in fertilizer prices is leaving farmers to consider different career options.
“A lot of guys are contemplating, ‘Should I even keep farming?’” Hopkins said. “You look at somebody in the cattle business; if you’ve got 30 cows and fertilizer, chemicals, and feed and all that stuff is up, you just can’t afford to do it. It leaves you with two options: Go broke or sell out.”
