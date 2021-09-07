The number of COVID-19 patients at Decatur Morgan Hospital has increased by 17 compared to last week, and the number of intensive care patients on ventilators has also risen.
Hospital CEO Kelli Powers said during the city weekly COVID news conference Tuesday that the hospital had 74 COVID patients and 10 that are in intensive care with ventilators. The hospital had 57 COVID patients with seven on ventilators last Monday.
