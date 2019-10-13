A recent increase in aquatic vegetation in Wheeler Reservoir has anglers like Decatur’s Joshua Bryant and his dad Bryan smiling, but local skiers, pleasure boaters and homeowners see the weeds as a menace.
It has Tennessee Valley Authority officials paying attention, but their focus is on maintaining access to the lake at ramps and developed recreation areas.
“We fish where the grass is; that’s where the bass are,” said Joshua Bryant, 27. “It’s been awesome. We’re catching largemouth bass every time we go out.”
“But I know some people are mad and want it to go away,” said Bryan Bryant.
Bryan Bryant is right about that, said David Glassman of Madison.
While taking his boat out of the Tennessee River at Decatur’s Riverwalk Marina on Thursday night, Glassman was shaking his head in frustration because of the thick grass in the lake’s shallow areas, including around docks.
“We’re not able to ski when the weeds get in the props,” he said. “It’ll foul up the props and then cause other problems with the engine. The pleasure boaters aren’t happy about it.”
He wants some of the aquatic plants eradicated.
“Something has to be done,” he said. “I don’t want the milfoil and other plants to get out into the river. The weeds are nuisances. They need to be killed off for pleasure boating and maybe get it controlled for the fishermen.”
Bass angler Kenneth Clark of Harvest has been fishing Wheeler for nearly three years.
“This summer the grass was as worse as I’ve seen it here,” he said. “It makes a good fishery, though. Bass like hard bottoms — rock, clay wood. Four- and five-pound bass like the grass that grows in the shallow water. It is important for the smaller fish. They eat the bugs in the grass. I can see the grass as a very big nuisance for some people. For example, if I want to bring my kids to swim, I can’t bring them to the river here. Most likely we’ll go to Smith Lake.”
TVA officials said they are hearing lots of complaints from homeowners and boaters about the hydrilla, eel grass, star grass and milfoil up and down the river.
Stephen Turner, program manager of TVA’s aquatic plant management program, and TVA retiree and contractor Dave Webber spent most of Thursday on Wheeler Lake on an airboat monitoring the vegetation.
“We don’t have a problem with the weeds, or grass, whatever you want to call it, as long as it doesn’t affect public access to the river,” Turner said. “It depends on your perspective of how you view it. It might be good. It might be bad. For sportsmen, hunters and fishermen, it’s good from their perspective. From our perspective, we don’t have an issue with it. But the plant population, we’ve got more this year than we have had in a long time.”
He said the last time TVA controlled aquatic plants on Wheeler was in 1989.
Turner, 46, said TVA will control the plants if they interfere with public access to the waterway.
“One of our missions at TVA is to provide the best recreational opportunities for the most stakeholders,” he said. “Public access to the reservoir is a big boom for cities and towns on the river. We want to ensure the reservoir is available to the community.”
He said the presence of thick plant life is cyclical. He said about five years ago, it wasn’t an issue at Wheeler and it could possibly be gone in another five or so years.
“It’s basically Mother Nature doing this,” Turner said. “There are so many variables for the increased vegetation. The flooding we had in February and March might have had a small impact. It would be hard to pick one thing that caused it.”
He said the results of the survey that he and Webber conducted last week didn't warrant any treatment around public access areas.
Tourism officials say bass-fishing tournaments are one of the main river-related activities that boost the local economy. The out-of-town anglers help fill hotel rooms, restaurants and retail stores. The presence of the grass leads to bigger bags at weigh-ins, officials say.
Alabama Bass Trail Director Kay Donaldson said freshwater fishing expenditures in the state eclipsed $953 million in 2018. TVA numbers said the economic impact Wheeler Lake provides the Decatur area is $1.05 billion annually with a large portion of that being from recreational opportunities.
Donaldson said eradicating the aquatic plants can negatively impact the local economy.
“Grass is a natural bass attracter because it holds shade in the summer as well as holding insects and such that bass feed on,” she said. “It has been well-documented in communities where the vegetation has been eradicated that the quality of fishing went down drastically, as well as the dollars spent in those communities.”
She cited Lake Eufaula as an example. She said spraying and introducing grass carp hurt the plant population and “basically devastated the lake. ... Now that the grass is coming back strong, the fishing weights are better now than ever before. The city is hosting a number of tour events in 2020 due to the comeback the lake has made. … The (Alabama Bass Trail) understands the need for a comprehensive management plan; however, there are areas of the lake that are undeveloped that should be optimal for holding grass.”
TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler said the authority's management of aquatic plants focuses on ramps, public-access areas and developed public recreation areas.
"Once access may be limited, we'll go in and treat those weeds to open up the areas for the public to use the reservoirs," Fiedler said.
He said a harvester — basically a floating combine — is occasionally used.
"For navigation, for boats, we'll use the harvester to cut channels in the weeds on the water, to get in and out of these public access areas," he said.
Webber said the thick vegetation has moved down from Lake Guntersville and is dense in the shallow parts of Wheeler Lake from just east of the Interstate 65 bridge to about Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant.
“We haven’t seen the matting like we have this year,” Webber said. “It’s all about light. The plants want to get up the sun the quickest. They’re all competing for light.”
He said about 80% of the aquatic plants he is seeing are hydrilla. He compared the eel grass to monkey grass in the yard. “The eel grass will hang around all winter,” he said. “It will shade everything else out. The grass will grow in about 4 feet of water.” He said it will never threaten the river, which he said is usually between 20 and 30 feet deep.
Katy Norton, president of the Marshall County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said about three years ago the vegetation on Lake Guntersville became troublesome for many of the lake’s users. But bass fishing flourished at the same time. Guntersville will host the Bassmaster Classic professional fishing tournament in March, she said.
“We saw a downturn in fish (size and quantity) in 2015, 2016,” she said. "We’ve partnered with TVA to manage aquatic plants in our reservoir. We want the lake to be ecologically healthy. They do some control spraying."
She added local governments, anglers, homeowners, kayakers, TVA and her tourist organization all share a voice in the communitywide effort to protect and preserve the lake.
“Everyone likes having fun in the water,” she said. “We want to have fun without having to battle overgrowth of vegetation.”
Webber warned individuals against do-it-yourself treatment plans. He suggested homeowners wanting to curtail the amount of aquatic plant life around their docks and piers hire a certified professional.
