A Decatur Utility subcontractor has rescheduled its plans to inspect sewer mains with a closed-circuit camera on Sixth Avenue Northeast, between 915 Sixth Ave. N.E. and 601 Sherman St. S.E., to Monday and Tuesday.
Video Industrial Service plans to start at 7 a.m. and finished around 4 p.m. each day.
This work will be done in the median of Sixth Avenue, so there will be no northbound or southbound lane closures or impact to normal traffic flow. However, DU asks that motorists reduce their speed and approach the work zone with caution. Drivers should be aware that there will be crews and equipment in the area.
The median will reopen at the end of each day no later than 6 p.m.
