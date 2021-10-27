Inspections of the 14th Street and Gordon Drive overpasses in Decatur are planned Friday, and traffic will be down to one lane throughout the day for both bridges, a city news release said.
The inspections will begin "in the early morning hours," the city said. Traffic delays are expected, and drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes if possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.