Two properties on the market adjacent to The Crossings of Decatur on Point Mallard Parkway are drawing interest but no prospects have stepped up, according to the real estate brokers handling the acreage.
A portion of a 30-acre tract along Point Mallard Parkway includes the former location of the Morgan County Board of Education's central office.
In June 2014, the school board voted to sell the 13 acres at 1325 Point Mallard Parkway S.E. for $2.8 million to WLP LLC, a real-estate development company operated by Decatur resident and business owner Bill Prince. Prince died in November 2017 after accumulating 17 more acres, real estate agent Jeff Parker said. The school board moved its office 5 miles southeast to Priceville.
Now, Hardiman Properties Inc. of Franklin, Tennessee, is marketing the 30-acre site for Prince’s estate with an asking price of $6 million.
“Until recently, (the estate) would not split it, but now they’re open to selling it in portions,” said owner Joey Hardiman. He said retailers are interested in 10- to 12-acre plots. He said he feels the property is ripe for a multi-use development.
“We’ve fielded calls from prospective developers. I can see maybe town homes or multi-family dwellings in the back and a bank, restaurant, some sort of retail or medical offices on the front,” he said.
Hardiman doesn’t believe the COVID-19 pandemic has been a deterrent in selling the property.
“I don’t see it as a factor,” he said. “Most retailers want to see more residential growth in Decatur. It’s all about rooftops to retailers.”
He said it could be 12 to 18 months or longer before the property, zoned B-2, is sold and developed. He said it has offsite improvements of sewer, water, electricity, gas, streets, curb, cable, telephone and irrigation.
“It might take Mazda Toyota (auto assembly plant in Limestone County) or another company to get going before it moves,” he said. “It’ll take time. Retailers would likely not want all 30 acres.”
The second property, 1.76 acres at the entrance into The Crossings shopping complex where Target is located, was the site of a Marathon gas station and store until March 2018 when the building was demolished and lot cleared.
Parker, owner of Parker Real Estate in Decatur, said both properties are prime for development. He said a Texas investor sold the former Marathon site across from the AT&T store to a Decatur developer last year.
“The property is not for sale. It is a build-to-suit,” Parker said. “We’ve had some interest, but the owner wants something of quality to be built there, and he hasn’t had the right offer yet.”
He said the owner will build the desired structure and lease it to the tenant.
Parker said the owner of The Crossings, based in Louisiana, is supportive of the properties being developed.
“They are monitoring the activity of these two sites. The Crossings will promote the properties,” Parker said. “Development will complement the stores already there. It will help generate more traffic for all the stores.”
Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Development Crystal Brown said the 30-acre site would make a “fantastic mixed-use project.”
“The nearby intersection at Alabama 67 and U.S. 31 is the highest traffic count area in the city,” she said.
The most-recent Alabama Department of Transportation figures say 33,050 vehicles pass through the intersection daily.
Brown said her office is receiving calls expressing interest in the two tracts as well as others across town.
“We had a developer in town two weeks ago looking around,” she said. “We’re still having (developers) coming into town despite the pandemic. Those two tracts are at the entryway into Decatur.”
Brown said she would be surprised if the two parcels are not developed in the next two to three years.
She said north Alabama has been resilient to COVID-19 when it comes to retail and residential development.
“None of the pre-COVID projects in town were canceled when the pandemic hit,” she said.
Brown said a Whataburger restaurant and an ALDI grocery store locating on Beltline Road Southwest are two of the new businesses that were announced prior to the pandemic.
She anticipates more economic activity once the pandemic eases. “Once we get over this pandemic, we feel people will be coming in to invest in Decatur,” Brown said.
