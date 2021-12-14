Gov. Kay Ivey touted road projects financed by the 2019 Rebuild Alabama Act gas tax increases during a visit to Decatur on Monday, but Mayor Tab Bowling said he would like to see some of the money used to improve U.S. 31 around the city.
Motorists headed toward Decatur from Athens on U.S. 31 and from Huntsville on Alabama 20 have to merge near Hospitality Park before crossing the Tennessee River.
“We’re definitely thankful for what Rebuild Alabama has been able to do as far as expediting the widening of I-565,” Bowling said. “Coming back into Decatur from Athens or Huntsville on Highway 31, it bottlenecks into one lane. That’s causing traffic issues as we continue to grow as a city and there’s some safety concerns there, and we’re hoping that we’ll be able to have some improvements made there.”
Ivey said that the Rebuild Alabama Act was implemented to improve the infrastructure so the state can continue to “attract new industry and business.” The act increased gas taxes 10 cents per gallon, phased in from 2019-21.
“Because of Rebuild Alabama, we were able to fund a $14 million project to resurface and add an additional lane to this heavily traveled stretch of Interstate (I-565),” Ivey said.
Speaking to the Rotary Club at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Ivey said the importance of reading proficiency was the reason she signed the Literacy Act in 2019. The law includes a provision requiring third graders to test proficient in reading before getting promoted to the fourth grade, beginning in the spring, but Ivey said last month she'll support a one-year delay in implementing the holdback provision.
“To help our children become more proficient in reading, the Literacy Act is a must,” Ivey said. “As many of you already know, my main mission when I became governor was to put a renewed emphasis and focus on education — from our earliest learners to getting kids into college and then into our workforce.”
Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, is the sponsor of the Literacy Act and introduced Ivey to the Rotary Club members.
Ivey praised Alabama schools for teaching a “core curriculum” and accused schools systems in other states of deviating from teaching a learning-based curriculum.
“Watching what is happening in classrooms and school board meetings across the country, it almost seems unreal to me,” Ivey said. “We need to be focusing on our core curriculum, not any of this other nonsense.”
Ivey also discussed federal vaccine mandates, which she called “egregious." In addition to the Biden administration requiring federal workers and federal contractors to be vaccinated, it directed federal agencies to develop vaccine requirements for employers with 100 or more employees and health care facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid.
“The Biden administration is trying to make Alabamians choose between getting vaccinated and putting food on the table for their families,” Ivey said. “Let me be clear, I am all for the vaccine. As a matter of fact, I have been rooting for this vaccine even before it was on the shelves.”
Ivey said she is suing over the mandates on “three fronts,” as the Decatur crowd applauded.
