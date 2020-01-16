The following local residents received undergraduate and graduate degrees from Jacksonville State University during the fall 2019 commencement.
Athens: Blake Brown, Bachelor of Science in Management; Ashanti Everson, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science; Bryton Moore, Bachelor of Science in Education in Early Childhood Elementary Education.
Decatur: Joshua Pearson, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Wellness.
Hartselle: Sheena Carnell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Lacey's Spring: Brianna Flack, Bachelor of Science in Education in Early Childhood Elementary Education; Haley Flack, Bachelor of Science in Education in Early Childhood Elementary Education.
Somerville: Casey Bodkin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
