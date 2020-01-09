The following local students were named to the president's and deans' lists for the fall semester at Jacksonville State University:
Ardmore: Chloe Collins (Dean's List), Abbey Breland (President's List), Ethan Rose (President's List)
Athens: Arcadia Lopez (President's List), Luke Haymon (President's List), Maria Casil (President's List), Tyler Pressnell (President's List), Allie Carter (President's List), Blake Brown (President's List), Reagan Mckelvey (Dean's List)
Decatur: Adam Rodriguez (Dean's List), Hailey Lee (Dean's List), Maya Smiley-Parker (Dean's List), Kayli Jones (Dean's List), Cordale Parker (Dean's List), Kate Johnson (Dean's List), Julia Matthews (President's List), Kaelyn Beliveau (President's List), Caroline Jones (President's List), Jackson Hall (Dean's List)
Eva: Isaac Cagle (Dean's List)
Falkville: Makenzie Hill (President's List)
Hartselle: Kelsey Bell (President's List), Sheena Carnell (Dean's List), Madeline Zanda (Dean's List), Tara VanKoughnett (President's List), Zeth Malcom (Dean's List), Kayla Sartin (Dean's List), Jeremiah Rhodes (Dean's List)
Hillsboro: Joe Bailey (Dean's List)
Lacey's Spring: Alexandra Brown (Dean's List), Kevin Chandler (Dean's List)
Moulton: Marlow Harrison (Dean's List)
Somerville: Alexandra O'Neal (President's List), Casey Bodkin (President's List)
To be named to the president's list, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA while attending full-time. Students earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99 while attending full-time are named to the dean's list of their respective schools.
