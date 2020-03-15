Area jails are taking precautions to head off the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses.
“We are monitoring the coronavirus situation,” said Mike Swafford, spokesman for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. To screen inmates being booked at the Morgan County Jail, “we currently assess medical status through an interview,” he said.
“When appropriate, we can move to include a medical team and additional biometric screening,” to include temperature and visual evaluation, he said.
The jail has two negative pressure rooms available for any possible quarantine, Swafford said, and the third floor of the jail building, which is vacant, could also be used as a quarantine area. Negative pressure is an isolation technique used to prevent cross-contamination from room to room.
“We have increased our disinfecting efforts in booking, common areas and highly trafficked areas,” Swafford said. “We have encouraged hand-washing throughout the buildings.”
There are currently about 600 inmates at the jail.
Swafford said patrol units have been stocked with emergency kits to include masks, disinfectant, gloves and wipes if they’re needed.
Tim Sandlin, chief deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, said that office is also monitoring the COVID-19 situation, staying in touch with health agencies and the Alabama Sheriffs Association for guidance.
The office has a contract health-care provider for inmates, and “it has a process in place to handle infectious diseases, from the flu to hepatitis to the coronavirus, and has a different process for different diseases.” A nurse is also available at the jail every day, he said.
As inmates are booked in, they undergo a medical screening and are now asked specific questions related to the coronavirus, according to Sandlin.
He said all common surfaces are sanitized every hour, a precaution that’s been in place with the onset of the flu season.
“We had already stepped up (sanitizing efforts) to prevent problems related to the flu,” he said. “We’re being proactive and aggressive with infectious disease control because we have a lot of people in a confined area.”
As of Thursday afternoon, the jail had 144 inmates, Sandlin said.
He said additional advisories are being sent to deputies, corrections staff and other personnel, with preventive measures for the coronavirus.
At the Morgan County Jail, all inmate contact with friends and family members is through video visitation, Swafford said. Only lawyers and class volunteers have had physical access, Swafford said.
After the announcement Friday of the state's first confirmed COVID-19 case, Swafford said that external volunteer programs, those classes taught by community volunteers, were suspended.
“All other activities in the jail are non-contact,” he said.
The majority of Lawrence County Jail visitors take advantage of off-site video visitation via smartphone or other devices because of its ease and convenience, Sandlin said. Visitors still have access to video visitation at the jail, too.
“Obviously (video visitation is) helpful in cutting down on potential problems,” he said.
Last week, the Alabama Department of Corrections said it is following guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Alabama Department of Public Health to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“The department is taking proactive steps to protect the health and well-being of inmates and staff, including the distribution of educational information on prevention and intervention as well as screening inmates for signs and symptoms of the disease, as recommended by the ADPH,” ADOC said in a statement.
ADOC said it is working with Gov. Kay Ivey’s COVID-19 task force that was announced last week and the ADPH to review policies, procedures and containment protocols specific to the COVID-19 issue.
ADOC said it has a full-time board-certified infectious disease physician on staff who oversees the management of infectious diseases in its facilities and, because it maintains licensed health care professionals in all major facilities, “we have highly effective prevention and management programs in place.”
ADOC didn't discuss further details, saying “this continues to be a dynamic process with evolving information and resources."
As of December, ADOC had custody of 20,276 inmates in prisons with a design capacity of 12,412.
ADOC spokeswoman Linda Mays did not respond to requests for comment.
