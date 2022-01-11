ARRESTS
• Roy Anthony Glenn, 58, Morgan County; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Cantrel Marquise Wallace, 23, Bessemer; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jonathan Lee Stover, 39, Hartselle; burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• George Joachim Ulrich, 39, Decatur; first-degree theft, third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Carl Jerome Couch, 57, Lacey’s Spring; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• James Michael Large, 29, Falkville; domestic violence by strangulation; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Skylar Bradley Jackson, 24, no hometown listed; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Curtis West, no hometown listed; distribution of controlled substance, drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance, possession of firearm by violent felon, second-degree receiving stolen property; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $16,600. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Azarim Amir Brown; no hometown listed; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Town Creek police)
• Luis Colon Rodriguez, Athens; two counts of third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gregory Poss, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brandy Romine, Athens; theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Chastity Stephenson, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
