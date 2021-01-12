Arrests
• Chester Lee Jordan, 58, 910 Seventh Ave. S.E., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,200. (Decatur police)
• Moses Cool Caudle, 37, 1007 Eighth St. S.W., Decatur; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
• Lance Ruane Stafford, 31, 21721 Rochelle Road, Athens; domestic violence strangulation; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joseph Michael Douglas, 32, 23324 Elkton Road, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Carlos Antwoine Royles, 40, 1400 Acorn Hill Circle, Athens; second-degree criminal mischief, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, first-degree assault, first-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Marcus Ray Gilliam, 50, 15875 Dupree Drive, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Athens police)
• Derricke Quintez Caldwell, 41, 20098 Townsend Ford Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jerry Lynn Jackson, 55, 24138 Bain Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.