Arrests
• Shannon Levoid Turner, 45, 224 Tammy St. S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,300. (Decatur police)
• Jessica Skye West, 30, 603 Douglas Road, Hartselle; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Michael Wayne Jones, 29, 3215 Main Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brittany Michelle Parker, 34, 24940 Lawrence County 460, Trinity; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Pamela Gail Lindsey, 51, 1217 Count Mallard Drive S.E., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Keaira Denaye Lynn Frye, 18, 3405 Tanglewood Drive S.W., Decatur; first-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $20,000. (Decatur police)
• Yamile Zuniga Martinez, 23, 801 Austin St. S.W., Decatur; using a false identity to obstruct justice, two counts of breaking and entering; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $32,500. (Decatur police)
• Corey Cordell White, 32, 108 Mill St., Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Mickey Joe Elder, 53, 27827 Old Miller Road, Ardmore; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bradley Wayne Moss, 33, 11032 Carolina Drive Apt. 536, Tanner; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ronnie Eugene Green II, 37, 17009 Shaw Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Limestone sheriff)
