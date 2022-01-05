Arrests
• Taniel Denise Campbell, 38, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance, chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Javonne Darnell Sears, 34, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Patrick Phillip Vaughn, 41, Leighton, first-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Anthony Tyler Hall, 25, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Calvin Karim Muhammad Jr., 37, Hartselle; first-degree possession of marijuana, ex-felon in possession of a firearm; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $20,700. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ranny Ray Glenn, 40, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Dylan Wayne Elmore, 31, Huntsville; shooting into an occupied vehicle, first-degree robbery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $250,000. (Priceville police)
• Charity Lee Stephens, 23, Danville; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Keeton Lynn Sparks, 28, Moulton; possession of heroin; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Bradley Michael Couey, 38, Morgan County; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kimberly Lynn Gomez, 30, Huntsville; first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $21,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• April Lashonda Rideout, 34, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Jamaal Jackson, 41, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Simon McGuire, Lester; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Anthony Rose, Athens; sexual abuse of a child less than 12; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Justin Swanner, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Steven Weaver, Elkmont; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Felix Escobar, Madison; domestic violence by strangulation; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Madison police)
• Robert Hamer, Toney; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Adams, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brittney Carwile, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Johnnie Faulk, Rogersville; second-degree sexual abuse, sexual abuse of a child less than 12; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeremy Nannenga, Elkmont; identity theft, first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Rodney Watkins, Athens; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tremain Williams, Athens; domestic violence by strangulation; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Charles Browder, Elkmont; destruction of property by prisoner; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joseph Powers, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jennifer Swanner, Athens; third-degree theft, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Cristian Rios, Elkmont; first-degree theft, third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
