Arrests
• Angela Ruth Norton, 52, 17909 Hall Road, Athens; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, breaking and entering; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,000. (Athens police)
• Breanna Kay Steele, 28, 13215 Court St., Moulton; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jarred Dewayne Casteel, 35, 10429 New Cut Road, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Athens police)
• Angel Nicole Patterson, 35, 19594 Alabama 99, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Brandon O’neal Mitchell, 32, 27894 Sterling Road, Ardmore; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jennifer Kay Lewis, 44, 25923 Mooresville Road, Elkmont; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brandon Wayne Howard, 34, 21917 Stinnett Hollow Road, Athens; three counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Candiss Rae Plyler, 37, 21177 Myrtlewood Drive, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mickey Joe Elder, 53, 27827 Old Miller Road, Ardmore; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
