Arrests
• Jordan David Raper, 18, 905 Beverly St. N.E., Hartselle; two counts of transmitting obscene material to a child by computer and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $20,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Gary Lance Murphy Jr., 41, 1112 Crestline Place S.W., Hartselle; trafficking in methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brandon Mitchell Latham, 39, 1801 Enolam Blvd., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,000. (Decatur police)
• Daniel Lamont Orr, 47, 1819 Tower St. S.E., Decatur; trafficking in synthetic marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,600. (Decatur police)
• Bethany Leann West, 34, 3161 Charity Lane, Hazel Green; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Jarred Michael Fritz, 27, 2690 Marion Spillway Road, Elmore; promoting prison contraband; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Quitney Danielle Armstead, 31, 801 Wallace St., Town Creek; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Lamar Deon Pennington, 43, 1220 Woodland Ave. S.W., Birmingham; possession of amphetamines and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brent Jeffrey Dutton, 46, 3 Winged Court S.W., Huntsville; possession of amphetamines and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Samantha Leeann Vasquez, 22, 2062 Cullman County 1224, Vinemont; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Ian Cole Brown, 23, 344 Cullman County 1272, Vinemont; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Samuel Bruce Bentley, 33, 12744 Vanzille Lane, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Angela Ruth Norton, 51, 17909 Hall Road, Athens; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Marcus Dylan Powers, 25, 605 Sixth St., Athens; two counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Blake Allen Schiffman, 26, 23712 Slate Road, Elkmont; failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement and/or comply with residence restrictions; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Candance Marie Newton, 40, 2344 Clovis Road, Huntsville; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
