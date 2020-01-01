ARRESTS
• Tamika Nichelle Harper, 42, 46 Jackson Way, Priceville; first-degree robbery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $60,000. (Decatur police)
• Carlos Jerome Turner, 42, 2004 Miller St. S.W., Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance and second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jonathan Javier Limon, 27, 507 Pumpkin Drive S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Christy Dawn Tucker, 42, 9988 County Road 50, Anderson; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Katie Rachel Mullins, 30, 17114 Freedom Drive, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Madison police)
