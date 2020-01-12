Arrests
• Christopher Allen Hogan, 43, 60 Mill Creek Circle, Morgan County; first-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree receiving stolen property and persons forbidden to carry a firearm; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brittney Nicole Slater, 28, 2909 Leishadale Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Anthony Jordan Frezza, 22, Jesse Green Road, Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Tanya Lynn Sheffield, 44, 706 N. Marion St., Athens; two counts of second-degree domestic violence assault and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Athens police)
• Nicholas Edward Ferguson, 34, 2563 Towe Road, Madison; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Huntsville police)
• Steven Eugene Weaver, 27, 17401 Morris Road, Elkmont; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Angel Daniel Cortez Hernandez, 21, 11861 Ripley Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Athens police)
• Donald Eugene Greenhaw, 54, 21701 Thomas Road, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Gary Edward Phillips, 41, 22714 Toone Road, Elkmont; first-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
