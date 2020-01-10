Arrests
• Ethan Casey Gower, 19, 172 Spring Valley Road, Decatur; second-degree domestic violence; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Janet Amy Emrico, 54, 1602 Brookridge Drive S.W., No. 607; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Jeffrey Wayne Dawson, 36, 14370 Alabama 20, Hillsboro; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Decatur police)
• Daniel Richard Delancy Jr., 22, 5525 Hunter Lane, Tanner; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Richard Lee Greenwell, 37, 1003 19th Ave. S.E., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jessie Leighann Barnett, 34, 102-D Tommy Drive, No. 21, Moulton; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Jamal Orlando Mayfield, 30, 1622 Wadsworth St. S.E., Decatur; fugitive from justice; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Chasity Nicole Vinson, 34, 210 Fourth Ave., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brandon O’Neal Mitchell, 31, 27894 Sterling Road, Ardmore; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bradley Wayne Moss, 32, 11032 Carolina Drive, No. 536, Tanner; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Hubert Overton, 29, 13427 Carter Road, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joshua James Montgomery, 32, 22094 Compton Road, Athens; second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tyler Dustin Hobbs, 32, 204 Schilling St., Athens; first-degree financial exploitation of elderly; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
