Arrests
• Anthony Neil Cameron, 40, 890 Pine Burr Road, Eva; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Roger Dale Vinson, 31, 603 Kimberly Drive S.W., Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Cameron Lee Parker, 32, 8724 Flicker Lane, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jaquavius Deshon Cosby, 21, 20928 Old Elkmont Road, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Noah Jay Davis, 28, 25506 Clem Road, Elkmont; first-degree robbery; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
