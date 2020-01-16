Arrests
• Jason Kellum, 41, no address available; first-degree identity theft and fraudulent use/possession of a credit card; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jamie Marie Yager, 32, no address available; illegal possession/use of a credit card and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Delayah Noestheden, 23, 4407 Lauderdale County 16, Florence; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Mitchel Dwayne Lack, 33, 4407 Lauderdale County 16, Florence; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Charlies Nathaniel Balch, 39, 55 Dogwood Estates Road, Pell City; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tristan Hunter Couch, 23, 76 Brooks Lane, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Road with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Chad Nathan Simmons, 40, 17463 Morgan Drive, Harvest; distribution of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,250. (Athens police)
• Jonathan Dominique Martinez, 26, 497 Golightly Road, Toney; attempting to elude law enforcement officer and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Ardmore police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.