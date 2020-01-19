Arrests
• Timothy Brian Tanner, 33, 4987 Old Moulton Road, Morgan County; trafficking in cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $11,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Cornelius Cortez Collier, 35, 1308 First Ave. S.W., Decatur; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Percy T’Challa Bradley, 45, 100 E. Sanderfer Road, Athens; obstructing justice using false identity; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Mickey Dale Sanders, 36, 17353 Ferry Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.