Arrests
• Alex Gregory Neal, 29, 111 Hughes Hollow Road, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee; possession of a pistol by a violent felon, first-degree theft-auto and first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $12,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amos Jacob Lynch, 42, no address available; destruction of property by a prisoner; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Ardmore police)
• Amanda Gail Dabbs, 22, 33 Robertson Hollow Road, Taft, Tennessee; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Terrance Heath Faulks, 53, 1109 Eighth Ave. S.E., Decatur; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Kasey Branum Dunscombe, 35, 4839 Wall Triana Highway, Madison; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
