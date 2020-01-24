Arrests
• Christian Cameron Mullis, 20, 6216 Rime Village Drive, Huntsville; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Jerri Austin Williams, 22, 8025 Ashlee Farm Road, Cordova, Tennessee; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Deron Maurice Walker, 39, 614 12th Ave. N.W., Decatur; writ of arrest; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Bethany Leann West, 34, 3161 Charity Lane, Hazel Green; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Deon’Jaun Jamien Amura, 19, 6410 N.W. Mercator Drive, Huntsville; three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Justin Tyler Ward, 31, 14695 Woodland Road, Athens; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Gregory Morris, 57, 28198 Harvest Road, Harvest; aggravated assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.