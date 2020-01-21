ARRESTS
• William Henry Caudle, 29, 2602 Rockwell Road N.W., Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Ronnee Suzanne Jennings, 46, 579 Skidmore Road, Priceville; possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Telly Savalas Jacobs, 43, 18996 Townsend Ford Road, Athens; violation of identification requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act and second-degree assault, in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $20,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jason Earl Morris, 54, 27110 Jarrod Blvd., Harvest; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set $2,500. (Athens police)
• Agustin Hernandez, 31, 1509 Grace Ave., Athens; possession of a sawed-off rifle/shotgun and three misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
