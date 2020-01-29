Arrests
• Joshua Alan Rodgers, 35, 730 Cullman County 1667, Cullman; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Falkville police)
• Cameron Chase Hudson, 20, 615 Arkadelphia Road, Hanceville; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Abdul Yashar Nasseri, 37, 14245 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Patrick Jeffery Johnson, 25, 20871 Venier Road, Harbor Wood, Michigan; fugitive from justice-Troy (Michigan) Police Department; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Wesley Dale Hubbert, 30, 410 Tammy St. S.W., Decatur; first-degree theft and fraudulent use/possession of a credit card; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Marvin Dewayne Foster, 40, 1317 10th Ave. S.E., Decatur; first-degree theft and third-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Decatur police)
• Cedrick Levon Malone, 39, 2028 Lindsay Lane S., Athens; possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,600. (Decatur police)
• Jeremy Oneal Mahathy, 38, 307 Harold Drive, Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Emily Suggs Grantland, 36, 1834 Peach Orchard Road N.W., Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Priceville police)
• Davey Barber Stringer, 44, 6431 E. Upper River Road, Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Russell Dale Cryer, 31, 197 J.T. Gurley Road, Morgan County; fugitive from justice; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Terry Nathan Couch, 29, 233 Bonaire Drive, Huntsville; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
• Brandon Michael Propst, 38, 416 Fourth Ave. S.W., Decatur; leaving scene of accident-felony and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Athens police)
• Jamar Rondrea Martindale, 40, 18970 Cave Branch Road, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,000. (Athens police)
• Deontrae Washington, 22, 6202 Angus Circle, Huntsville; possession of a pistol by a violent felon and three misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kayla Marie Hauwiller, 20, 301 Central Ave., Buffalo, Minnesota; two counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument and two counts of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $13,000. (Madison police)
• Nnequez Bennett, 24, 8012 S. Aberdeen St., Chicago, Illinois; 20 counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument; two counts of attempt to commit a controlled substance crime and possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $42,500. (Madison police)
• David Bradford Young, 41, 23350 Elkton Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Phillip Tanner Peterson, 54, 14835 Zehner Road, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Adams Clay III, 23, 6241 S. Damen Ave., Chicago, Illinois; using false identity to obstruct justice; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Madison police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.