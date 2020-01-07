ARRESTS
• Dustin Wayne Hill, 36, 3401 U.S. 31, Morgan County; second-degree theft and third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $50,000. (Decatur police)
• James Hubert Overton, 29, 13427 Carter Road, Athens; violation of identification requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Athens police)
• Castillo Dontae Carthen, 29, 24678 Garrett Road, Belle Mina; possession of a pistol by a violent felon; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police.)
• Brian Keith Clemons, 31, 928 Spring Court S.W., Decatur; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
