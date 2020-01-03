Arrests
• Obie Darrius Smith, 32, 3526 1716 Sandra St., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Michael Kevin Kennedy, 60, 12432 Elmhurst Drive, Athens; domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Phillip Woodrow Haggenmaker, 46, 10717 Poplar Point Road, Athens; drug trafficking, possession of firearm by ex-felon, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jessica Lynn Pylant, 37, 12965 Elk River Mills Road, Athens; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jennifer Wicker, 36, homeless, Athens; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Edward Sanders, 50, 736 Airview St., Birmingham; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Jaquavius Deshon Cosby, 21, 20928 Old Elkmont Road, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.