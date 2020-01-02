Arrests
• Jonathan Javier Limon, 27, 507 Pumpkin Drive S.W., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Heather Nicole Derringer, 34, 16702 Davis Lane, Elkmont; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Billy Jay Howell, 48, 1200 Grace Ave., Athens; distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Regina Danielle Davis, 42, 18767 Alabama 127, No. B3, Athens; distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeffery Ray Greenhill, 45, 9214 Alabama 84, Russellville; first-degree auto theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Larquis Delmar Crutcher, 30, 1807 Levert Circle, Athens; failure to register as a sex offender; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jacob Keith Heard, 37, Toney; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amber Hope Moyers, 29, 28986 Old Scrouge Road, Ardmore; breaking and entering a vehicle, second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Darryl Scott Hastings, 31, 29476 Lakeview Drive, Ardmore; breaking and entering a vehicle, second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tyler Dustin Hobbs, 32, 204 Schilling St., Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
