The Japanese Autumn Celebration will be Sunday from 12:30-4:30 p.m. in the North Alabama Japanese Garden at Monte Sano State Park in Huntsville.
The event features performances by the Daikin Taiko Drum Team; karate, Japanese sword and Soran-Bushi dance performances; and Japanese snacks.
Visitors are asked to bring their own lunches and chairs.
The entrance fee for the state park is $5 per car.
