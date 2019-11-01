TRINITY — Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp. members overwhelmingly voted for the utility serving much of Lawrence County and parts of Morgan to begin offering high-speed internet service.
Officials said 6,750 votes, or 93.62%, were in favor of the service. Results were announced at a news conference late this afternoon.
George Kitchens, chief executive officer of JWEMC, said the vote was a life-changing decision for its 33,000 customers.
He said he expects some customers should be on the internet service within 12 months.
He said the 200 megabyte per second download and upload speed will be unlimited to members at between $40 and $60 monthly.
Within three to five years, all JWEMC members will have the service, Kitchens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.