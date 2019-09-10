MOULTON — The third public meeting detailing Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp.'s plans to bring high-speed internet to rural Morgan and Lawrence counties is set for tonight at 6 in the Lawrence County High School auditorium.
The co-op 's leaders plan to deliver fiber optic internet at download and upload speeds of 200 megabytes per second beginning the fall of 2020 if the membership approves the plan in a Nov. 1 vote.
General Manager George Kitchens announced last week in Falkville the monthly cost for unlimited residential usage will be between $40 and $60 monthly.
He said the pricing won't change and there will be no installation charge for the first five years of the program.
Kitchens said it is expected to take about five years to extend the internet service to all of the co-op's members if the vote passes. He said he will take questions following his presentation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.