A portion of Jones Road in eastern Limestone County will be closed on Tuesday morning as a contractor replaces a water line across the road.
Jones Road from Pepper Road to Phillips Road will be closed at about 9 a.m. and is expected to reopen by noon. Motorists are asked to drive with caution in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.