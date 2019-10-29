MONTGOMERY — A federal judge blocked an Alabama abortion ban Tuesday that would have made the procedure a felony at any stage of pregnancy in almost all cases.
U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson issued a preliminary injunction blocking Alabama from enforcing the law, which would have called for a sentence of 10 years to life in prison for the abortion provider with no exceptions for rape or incest.
Alabama legislators approved the measure sponsored by Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, this year, hoping to mount a court challenge to abortion rights. Abortion providers sued to stop the law from going into effect.
"Alabama’s abortion ban contravenes clear Supreme Court precedent. It violates the right of an individual to privacy, to make 'choices central to personal dignity and autonomy.' It diminishes 'the capacity of women to act in society, and to make reproductive decisions.' It defies the United States Constitution," Thompson wrote in the order, quoting from Supreme Court decisions.
Randall Marshall, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union, said the decision was expected.
The law was set to take effect Nov. 15 and is the most hardline of the anti-abortion measures enacted this year as states emboldened by the new conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court take aim at Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision generally preventing states from banning abortion until after the fetus is viable.
Collins and other lawmakers have said they supported the Alabama law because they thought it would provided the most direct challenge to Roe v. Wade.
“We believe it has a chance to get to the court because it has the same wording as Roe v. Wade,” Collins said in June. “I believe that’s why you saw such media coverage about it from opponents and proponents. Everybody thought, ‘This one might really be the one they (Supreme Court justices) hear.’ The rest of the laws don’t address the question, 'Is that baby in the womb a person?'”
Collins said in June she expected Thompson to rule against the law.
“He never rules in our favor on any of those pro-life cases, but that was the whole point, to make it all of the way (to the Supreme Court),” Collins said in June.
