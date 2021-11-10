TUSCUMBIA — A Colbert County district judge ruled Tuesday that participants in a trial involving the shooting death of a police officer can discuss the case with the media and that photography will be allowed outside the courtroom and on courthouse property.
Brian Martin Lansing, 41, is accused in the shooting deaths of William Clare Mealback Jr. and Sheffield police Sgt. Nick Risner.
He is being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond on four counts of capital murder.
District Judge Chad Coker ruled Tuesday on several motions filed by Martin's court-appointed defense attorney, Rebecca Green Thomason.
Cameras have never been allowed in Colbert County District Court, so Coker ruled to continue that practice.
He will not, however, prohibit the use of cameras outside the courtroom or on courthouse grounds so long as they do not impede court operations.
"This is a public proceeding and thus media and other citizens will be afforded every right to attend said proceedings," Coker said in his order.
Coker also denied a motion to prohibit participants in the trial from speaking to or releasing information to the news media.
The judge did, however, recommend participants consider the impact of what they say to the media or on social media.
Coker also granted a motion allowing the defendant to be present at the preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 3. The order states the Colbert County sheriff is authorized to transport Martin to the courthouse on that date.
Coker granted Thomason's motion asking that the preliminary hearing be recorded by a court reporter.
Coker stated in the order the court has enlisted the services of a court reporter and since the court has found Martin to be indigent, a copy of the transcript will be provided to him.
