Five defendants
Co-defendants in the Larry Sheppard murder case in jail jumpsuits, from left, Angela Stolz, Jaclyn Elaine Skuce, Aaron Carter Howard, Logan M. Delp and Lajuhn Keith Smart Jr. leave the Morgan County Courthouse on Friday afternoon. [MICHAEL WETZEL/DECATUR DAILY]

Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell on Friday told lawyers and defendants that it would be “a few days” before she makes a ruling on a motion to set bond for a capital murder defendant in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme in Hartselle in 2020.

