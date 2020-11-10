A former crime scene investigator expected to testify in the capital murder trial of Roger Stevens can be asked if he did anything inappropriate with evidence in the case, a judge ruled today.
Prosecutors had asked Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell to prohibit defense counsel from referencing the removal of a ring from the Decatur police evidence room by the former officer without it first being addressed outside the jurors' hearing. The ring wasn't related to the Stevens case.
Howell granted the prosecution's motion, with the exception that questions can reference evidence in the Stevens case. Her ruling came before attorneys began questioning potential jurors in the case.
Stevens, 68, is charged with killing his ex-wife, Kay Letson Stevens, 64, on Nov. 14, 2015, the day after their divorce was finalized. Howell last week dismissed two of six counts of capital murder in Stevens’ indictment. The remaining four capital murder counts allege he killed his ex-wife during the commission of a burglary.
Potential jurors wore plastic face shields during voir dire today, and were seated 6 feet apart.
The former Decatur officer, Johnny Lowery, was the crime scene investigator in the Stevens case and is now a code enforcement officer with the city.
A jury for the case is expected to be struck on Friday, with opening statements by the defense and prosecution to be Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.