With her short, spiky red hair, props ranging from football helmets to oversized pills, quips, humor and frankness, Judy Smith became a fixture of north Alabama’s coronavirus outreach effort.
Since the first diagnosed case of COVID in Alabama in March 2020, Smith, as the administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health’s northern district based in Decatur, has worked to educate the public about the virus, organize test centers and distribute the vaccine.
During the height of the pandemic, the 74-year-old Smith, a nurse for the past 54½ years, spent more than 12 hours a day at work.
“I’ve always been a high energy person, and I feel like nursing is my calling. I truly believe that if Mordecai was here, he would say, ‘Perhaps you were born for a time such as this,’” Smith said, citing Esther 4:14 in the Bible.
It is a role, however, Smith never imagined as a child.
“My mom was a public health nurse. As a child, I knew I didn’t want to be a nurse and definitely not a public health nurse. I saw the work my mother did and wasn’t crazy about it,” Smith, a resident of Cullman County, said. “Isn’t it amazing that God chooses us not for what we are but for what he knows we can become.”
Limited occupational options for women in the 1960s and a job opportunity in Cullman County led Smith into a public health career.
“When I was going to school, women were either teachers or nurses. I knew I wanted to have a career, so I chose nursing,” Smith said. “I took my first job as a public health clinic nurse in Cullman County as a default job while I was waiting for an emergency room trauma nurse job to become available. It didn’t take long before I got infected with the public health bug and never got over it.”
The wide reach of public health appealed to Smith.
“Everybody is affected by public health. I saw how wonderful it was to be able to respond to the entire community and help the community for the greater good,” Smith said. “This is a calling for me. I’m so infected with the love of the people and wanting to do for the community.”
Considered a trailblazer, Smith attended the first nurse practitioner’s school in Alabama at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
After working in Cullman County, Smith served as the head of the northern district’s maternity and child health programs. Twelve years ago, she landed the position of district administrator, where she oversees 12 counties consisting of Morgan, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Cullman, Winston, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Marion, Marshall and Jackson.
During the past five decades, Smith helped distribute vaccines for polio, rubella, tetanus and the whooping cough and witnessed the spread of swine flu, the Zika virus, smallpox and HIV and AIDS.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris highlighted Smith’s experience.
“In terms of being a professional, Judy epitomizes public health. She has a heart for public health and the people we serve,” Harris said. “She has such a long career and has been around for a lot of things. We are fortunate to have her. The experience she has is irreplaceable. She brings perspectives from many past public health episodes. She’s done all this before.”
Pandemic strikes
The latest challenge — the new coronavirus, a virus once unfamiliar to public health officials — arrived in Alabama in March 2020.
“A real trial with COVID early on is we didn’t know how to respond to it,” Smith said. “We knew it was a virus, was spreading fast and was serious. But we didn’t have a vaccine and no real treatment. We did the best we could and encouraged people to use basic public health practices.”
To get information about the coronavirus to the public, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling held COVID updates on YouTube. Smith, a regular guest on the series, appeared on the segment 28 times. She encouraged residents to wear masks, wash their hands and social distance, advised them on how to get tested and stressed the importance of vaccinations.
In April 2020, a month after the state’s first death from the coronavirus, which occurred in Jackson County, Smith’s coverage area, she said, “If we just stay at it, we can take care of this. Noah survived in an ark with a bunch of animals and no tissue paper for 40 days. I think we can make it through this and come out better on the other side.”
In June 2020, in the midst of youth league baseball season, Smith said, “The ballparks were covered up. I hope a lot of folks hit a lot of good grounders and a lot of good out-of-the-ballparks. From a public health standpoint, we have hit a lot of foul balls this weekend. Our role right now needs to be prevention.”
In July 2020, as people headed to the beaches, Smith said. “One thing I hear about is my tan. I have not been to the beach. It comes out of a bottle. You can buy it at one of the big box stores. It is in short supply because I do have to buy a good bit of it. If you go to get it, please wear a mask.”
In August 2020, Smith appealed to the state’s love of college football. “When Nick Saban is running a football game, when things were tough the first two quarters, but got better in the third and fourth quarters, that’s not when he goes back and puts in the third string. That’s when he says, ‘Guys, we’re getting there, let’s push harder. Let’s do what we need to do.’”
In December 2020, as the vaccine’s arrival neared, Smith said, “I feel like Paul Revere. The vaccine is coming. The vaccine is coming. Paul Revere was credited with warning us about the enemy. I hope I’m warning us about the allies.”
In March 2021, as the number of people hospitalized for COVID lessened, Smith said, “We’re not there yet. I will tell you like I tell my children when we begin to pull up to Disney World or wherever, ‘You don’t jump out of the car while it’s still moving.’”
At every appearance, Smith tried different tactics to reach the public.
“You try something and, if it doesn’t work, you go in a different direction. You know you’re not going to get everybody. But do you give up when you’ve got people’s lives at stake? No. You keep trying,” Smith said. “The hardest part is thinking about what we could’ve done or could’ve said differently. What can the message be? How can we say it in such a way that we could really take care of people?”
Smith’s warmth, humor and support allowed her to communicate with the public in a unique way, Harris said.
“Ultimately, what we are trying to do is protect people’s health and safety by communicating with them and getting them to change their behavior,” Harris said. “Giving people the right advice is not going to do that. But Judy has the ability to reach people on a personal level. She connects with people very well and shows how she cares about people and has their best interest at heart.”
Smith credited the staff and volunteers for the public health department’s response to the coronavirus.
“My staff gave up every holiday except for Christmas Day so they could meet the community’s needs. We had wonderful nursing and clinical volunteers. We wouldn’t have gotten through this without them. They gave up so much,” Smith said.
During the first days and weeks of the distribution of the vaccine, employees arrived at work and faced a line of cars 2 miles long. The public health department set up three clinic areas and pulled in nurses from other specialty programs to administer the vaccines.
“We hoped that demand would continue. We knew it would wane some, but we didn’t realize it would wane as much as it did,” Smith said. “We had more people die in 2021 with a vaccine available than we had to die in 2020 without a vaccine. We’ve done a lot of good and we’ve vaccinated a lot of people, but it’s been very heart rending that we have lost so many people just because they are fearful and resistant to the vaccine.”
As of the middle of this month, 17,749 people in Alabama had died from the coronavirus during the course of the pandemic, including 467 in Morgan County, 254 in Limestone County and 145 in Lawrence County.
“We were never mad when people didn’t get vaccinated, but we grieved, because one of three things is going to happen. You’re either going to get very, very lucky, or you’re going to get the disease or you’re going to get a serious disease and die,” Smith said.
The coronavirus represents the latest challenge Smith responded to as a public health nurse. In 2001, as a volunteer with the American Red Cross, she responded to 9/11 and spent two weeks in New York City providing first aid to the first responders. She also responded to Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
“When you are a public health nurse, you want to take care of the world. It was an honor to be able to help in some way,” Smith said. “I’m not a hero. I’m much more of a servant. I’ve been blessed to have a wonderful job, a wonderful career and wonderful people to work with.”
