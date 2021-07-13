ARRESTS
• Taylor Carrington Dunaway, 31, Decatur; second-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kimberly Noel Burnett, 34, Decatur; drug trafficking; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• John C. Sanders, 32, Decatur; drug trafficking; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Joey Ray Smith, 59, Danville; two counts of fraud; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
• Amber Nicole Ethridge, 26, Hartselle; destruction of property by prisoner; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kathryn Lynn Alexander, 36, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Derrick Louis East, 36, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Matthew Wayne Sims, 30, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Jonathan Adam Senior, 29, Athens; two counts of fraud; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brandon Cole Bailey, 28, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
