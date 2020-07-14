ARRESTS
• John Wiley Phillips II, 42, 504 Cedar St. Apt. 13, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Torrey Deon Peoples, 41, 2103 Booker Drive, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Dwaine Demont Randolph, 46, 19793 Roosevelt St., Tanner; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Newell Pugh Jr., 50, 416 Blackburn Road, Apt. 39, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Destiny Marie Miller, 23, 14219 Elk River Mills Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
